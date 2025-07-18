Man reported missing found dead in Edinburg

A man who was reported missing was found dead in a canal Friday in Edinburg, according to a city spokesperson.

There are no signs of foul play, according to the spokesperson.

The man, whose identity was not provided, was reported missing Friday morning and was last seen on Wednesday.

The man was found in a canal Friday afternoon near the 2600 block of W. Sprague Road.

Preliminary information suggests the man may have suffered from a medical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.