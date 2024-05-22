Man sentenced in fatal McAllen shooting

The first of three individuals convicted in a fatal McAllen shooting was sentenced, court records show.

Carlos Gustavo Macias was sentenced on Tuesday to 45 years in jail. He will be receiving 841 days of jail credit.

Macias was arrested in connection with the shooting death of 53-year-old Rosendo Benavidez. He was 18 years old when he was arrested.

Benavidez was found with a gunshot wound at the 2900 block of West Pecan Avenue on January 2022. He died in the hospital.

PREVIOUS STORY: Bond set for teens accused in shooting death of 53-year-old man

Also arrested in connection with the death were Amador Sandoval, Sandra Edith Morales and a third individual who wasn’t identified because they were a juvenile when the crime occurred.

Court records show Sandoval and Morales pleaded guilty to murder in October 2023. Sentencing has yet to be set for Morales, and Sandoval will be sentenced on May 29.