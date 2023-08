Man sentenced to 10 years in 2020 deadly crash

Miguel Hernandez Lopez was sentenced on Monday to at least 10 years in prison for a deadly DWI crash.

Lopez pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault back in June.

The crash happened in 2020 on Minnesota Road in Lopezville. Investigators say Lopez lost control of his vehicle and hit the back of Marlena Cantu's car. Cantu died as a result of the crash, she was 34 years old.