Man sentenced to 60 years in New Year's Eve shooting

The man who was found guilty of killing two people on New Year's Eve back in 2020 will spend the next 60 years in prison.

Related story: Man accused of killing wife and mother-in-law on NYE enters not guilty plea

According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, Agustin Castellano shot and killed his common law wife and mother-in-law at their home in Donna.

On New Year's Eve, deputies responded to a domestic dispute at a home on the 13000 block of Kenny Lane. Olga Guadalupe Guevara, 30, and Maria De La Luz Reyes Martinez, 58, were found dead inside.

Castellano originally pleaded not guilty but changed his plea to guilty on Friday.