Man Sentenced to 8 Years for Tampering with Evidence in Starr Co. Murder

EDINBURG – A judge has sentenced the man found guilty of tampering with physical evidence in a 2017 Starr County murder.

Jose Luis Garcia, Jr. has been sentenced to eight years in prison and a fine of $10,000 for his role in the murder of 17-year-old Chayse Olivarez.

After nearly 13 hours of deliberation, jurors reached a guilty verdict for tampering with evidence around 1:30 a.m. Friday, along with finding Garcia not guilty of murder.

Starr County District Attorney Omar Escobar says the verdict was an unexpected outcome.

"We had a verdict a few weeks ago on another capital murder case that I thought was a much more difficult case in terms of evidence. Yet, that one was a guilty verdict. So, it's just this one was an extremely strange, I'm going to say, a very strange verdict," said Escobar.

During trial, the jury saw Garcia portrayed as a student with good grades and as a dedicated football player. Olivarez's character was described unfavorably by witnesses for the defense.

Escobar believes the defense wanted to make the victim, Olivarez, appear as “some kind of monster.”

