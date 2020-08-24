Man wanted in connection to burglary arrested after chase in McAllen, accomplice still on the run

A man wanted in connection with a burglary was arrested Monday afternoon following a chase in McAllen.

A second suspect remains on the run.

Juan Manuel Guzman, 32, was wanted by McAllen police on burglary charges.

The Chevy Avalanche where he was traveling was reported stolen. McAllen police spotted it and chased it into a ditch southwest of the McAllen Airport.

Two McAllen police units were damaged in that chase.

According to the police, the injuries the officers sustained are non-life-threatening.

McAllen police is still looking for Cecilia Marie Espinoza.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.

