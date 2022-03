Man wanted in connection with McAllen ATM theft arrested in Conroe, Texas

Credit: McAllen Police Department From Left: Matthew Demarcus Casey, Chadwick Tarnell Bailey

A Houston-area man wanted in connection with the theft of an ATM in McAllen was arrested in Conroe, Texas, on Thursday.

McAllen police say U.S. Marshals have arrested Chadwick Tarnell Bailey, adding that his transfer to McAllen is pending.

Police continue to search for Matthew Demarcus Casey, who's also accused in the theft.