Man wanted in connection with shooting in San Benito

The San Benito Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting on March 13.

According to a news release, 22-year-old Oscar Rodarte is one of two suspects wanted on charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The shooting occurred at the 1800 block of East Business 77. When officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with a 32-year-old male victim who sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body, according to the news release. The victim remains in critical condition.

The news release said during the investigation, officers were able to identify Rodarte as one of two suspects involved in the shooting. The identity of the second suspect remains unknown.

Two warrants were secured for Rodarte, and he is considered armed and dangerous, according to the news release.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts are urged to contact the San Benito Police Department at 956-361-3880.