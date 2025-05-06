Man wanted in connection with shooting near Sebastian

The Willacy County Sheriff's Office said they are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting near Sebastian.

The sheriff's office said 20-year-old Presley Gene Vela is accused of shooting a man on May 3.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies received reports of a shooting on Pauline Road, County Road 1100, in the outskirts of Sebastian. The caller advised that one male victim had been shot.

Deputies, EMS and troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the scene. EMS treated the victim and transported him to a local hospital, according to the news release.

The sheriff's office said investigators with the sheriff's office gathered evidence at the scene and spoke with the victim at the hospital. They were able to identify the suspected shooter as Vela, who fled the scene prior to law enforcement arrival.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Vela on charges of aggravated robbery and tampering with physical evidence, according to the sheriff's office. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The investigation is ongoing and the sheriff's office believes it was an isolated incident.

Anyone with any information on Vela's whereabouts is urged to contact their local law enforcement agency or the Willacy County Sheriff's Office at 956-689-5576.