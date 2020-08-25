Manaea expected to start for Athletics at Rangers

By The

Associated Press



Oakland Athletics (20-10, first in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (11-17, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Sean Manaea (1-2, 6.40 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Rangers: Kyle Gibson (1-2, 4.73 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.

The Rangers went 33-43 in division games in 2019. Texas hit .248 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 296 total doubles last season.

The Athletics went 44-32 in division games in 2019. Oakland hit .249 as a team and averaged 3.5 extra base hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. Oakland leads the season series 3-1.

INJURIES: Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Brett Martin: (left rotator cuff), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Nick Goody: (back spasms), Jesse Chavez: (left big toe), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Shin-Soo Choo: (calf), Willie Calhoun: (left hamstring), Elvis Andrus: (back).

Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

