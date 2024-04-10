x

Mascota de la Semana: ¡Cindy en busca de un hogar!

3 hours 24 minutes 22 seconds ago Wednesday, April 10 2024 Apr 10, 2024 April 10, 2024 2:48 PM April 10, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Juan Camilo Barragan

Maribel Orellana, representante de 'Weslaco Animal Care Services' nos presenta a la mascota de la semana.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days