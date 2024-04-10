Mascota de la Semana: ¡Cindy en busca de un hogar!
Maribel Orellana, representante de 'Weslaco Animal Care Services' nos presenta a la mascota de la semana.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
Harlingen VA office to distribute free food to veterans
-
Heart of the Valley: Dietician offers tips to manage diabetes
-
Annual Causeway Run hits 40-year milestone
-
Heart of the Valley: HEB pharmacists explains pre-diabetes, how to lower the...
-
State investigating strange smell near Mission neighborhood