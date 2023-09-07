Mascota de la semana: ¡Conozcan al gatito Salem!
En Comunidad, Maribel Orellana, oficial de control de animales, visita nuestros estudios para presentar a la mascota de la semana, el gatito Salem.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
