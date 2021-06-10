Masks now optional at H-E-B for fully vaccinated shoppers, employees

Facial coverings are now optional for fully vaccinated H-E-B shoppers and employees.

The company announced the change in policy Wednesday, citing “favorable trends” in the state and updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on mask use.

“Throughout the pandemic, H-E-B has been a leader in developing strong COVID-19 safety measures to protect our partners, customers, and communities, and we are encouraged by the favorable COVID-19 trends in Texas,” the company said in a news release.