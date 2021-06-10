Masks now optional at H-E-B for fully vaccinated shoppers, employees
Facial coverings are now optional for fully vaccinated H-E-B shoppers and employees.
The company announced the change in policy Wednesday, citing “favorable trends” in the state and updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on mask use.
“Throughout the pandemic, H-E-B has been a leader in developing strong COVID-19 safety measures to protect our partners, customers, and communities, and we are encouraged by the favorable COVID-19 trends in Texas,” the company said in a news release.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 132 positive cases
-
Masks now optional at H-E-B for fully vaccinated shoppers, employees
-
CBP warns of phone scammers impersonating agents, attempting to get banking information
-
New details released in Cameron County detention officer accused of smuggling drugs
-
DPS seizes multiple firearms after traffic stop in Palmview