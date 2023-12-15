Matt's Building Materials breaks ground on Harlingen location following devastating fire
Nearly two years after a fire burned down their flagship store, Matt’s Building Materials broke ground on a new location in Harlingen.
Matt's Building Materials Co-owner Jeremy Smith said they saw their Pharr location burning down on New Year’s Day 2022 as an opportunity.
The Harlingen location, which broke ground on Friday morning, will be around 17,000 square feet and have a rail spur used for the quick unloading of materials.
PREVIOUS STORY: Months after devastating fire, Matt’s Building Materials holds groundbreaking ceremony for new store
“I really believe this store, because of its rail capacity, will put us in a position where we can now truly serve Cameron County effectively,” Smith said.
Construction for the Harlingen location is expected to be completed at the end of 2024.
Matt’s has also been rebuilding their Pharr location, Smith added. That location is expected to re-open in March 2024.
