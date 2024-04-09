x

Matt's Building Materials Store in Pharr to host grand opening

3 hours 3 minutes 31 seconds ago Tuesday, April 09 2024 Apr 9, 2024 April 09, 2024 2:53 PM April 09, 2024 in News - Local

Matt's Building Materials Store just announced its grand opening in Pharr.

The business burned down on New Year's Day in 2022, and they've been rebuilding ever since.

RELATED STORY: Owners react after massive fire at Matt's Building Materials in Pharr

The grand opening is set for Saturday, April 13 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The store is located at 404 East Expressway 83 just off eastbound Frontage Road.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days