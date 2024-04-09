Matt's Building Materials Store in Pharr to host grand opening

Matt's Building Materials Store just announced its grand opening in Pharr.

The business burned down on New Year's Day in 2022, and they've been rebuilding ever since.

The grand opening is set for Saturday, April 13 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The store is located at 404 East Expressway 83 just off eastbound Frontage Road.