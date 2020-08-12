McAllen Road Closures Due to Flooding

MCALLEN – McAllen Public Works blocked off several streets to avoid more flooding.

The rain on Tuesday took a toll on the streets. In some parts, the entire roads are flooded.

Public works and traffic operations crews are tending to several sites. Those locations include Ware Rd. to 23rd St., from Balboa to Sarah Ave, and 10th St. and 2nd St., from Uvalde to the southern part of McAllen.

Crews are currently putting up barricades and closing streets to prevent traffic in those locations.

People in certain areas said traffic in their street pushes the water into their lawn and homes. McAllen city engineer Ivette Barrera said the city has been receiving calls about flooding.

“What we’re seeing right now, it’s a large amount of rain that came down in a short period of time, and it just takes time for the water to drain away with our existing drainage system,” she said.

Barrera said as cars drive through, they tend to disperse the water into other people’s properties.

Public works crews are also going through the area and assessing what can be done for the drainage situation.

Anyone experiencing flooding in their area can call the city of McAllen at 956-681-3111.