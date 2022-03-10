McAllen art studio raising funds in support of Ukraine

A McAllen creative studio is working day and night with Ukrainians to get them help.

Studio 4240 is using technology and artists living in Ukraine to raise money to help feed and fund the country's fight.

"Our goal as a studio is to be able to give positivity back out into the world, and the way we do it is through creativity, arts, and our community,” Studio 4240 CFO Robert Espericueta said.

The studio is collaborating with artists living in Ukraine to create NFT artwork. The proceeds from the sales go toward the artists and other Ukrainians where they need it the most.

