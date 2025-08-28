McAllen business named finalist in H-E-B's 12th Annual Quest for Texas Best Competition

A McAllen business is being recognized thanks to an annual competition held by H-E-B.

Deli Spices was named one of 10 finalists in H-E-B’s 12th Annual Quest for Texas Best competition.

Finalists compete for $100,000 in combined prizes, and the chance to have their products sold on H-E-B shelves, according to a news release.

As the owner of Deli Spices, Sully Villarreal works out of her kitchen. She credits her children for the business, including her 12-year-old son.

Villarreal — a mother of four children — said she wanted to make cooking traditional Mexican dishes at home easier, but she didn't want to lose the flavor — or the strong tie to her roots.

Her products are simple, three-step spice mixes of different blends such as birria, asado de boda, and chorizo.

“Strangers started messaging us after they tried the birria and they wanted to buy the birria to take to Mexico and share to their friends and family,” one of Sully’s son — Gilberto — said. “That's when we realized it was something beautiful.”

The product is dehydrated, ground up, and made in-house from the dried chiles to the garlic.

It’s a process that's still very much hands-on.

The spice mix is being sold in two stores in the Rio Grande Valley, and are also shipping across the U.S. and to other countries like Mexico.

What started in a small kitchen in McAllen is now sharing big flavors across borders.

“I feel so proud, and I promise not to disappoint the Valley, the Valley has given us a lot,” Sully said. “The Valley has embraced us like a family, representing the Valley means total gratitude.”

Over 370 products were submitted to H-E-B to be considered in the contest. Only 10, including Deli Spices, made the cut.

On Sept. 25, 2025, Sully and Gilberto will present the product to a panel of judges in San Antonio to be selected as one of the top four winning products.

They both said, whether they win or lose, they're grateful to share their family's recipe with the world.

Watch the video above for the full story.