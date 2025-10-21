McAllen city commissioner out on bond following arrest on federal smuggling and money laundering charges

Rodolfo “Rudy” Castillo (center) exiting the McAllen federal courthouse on Tuesday after posting bond. KRGV photo

McAllen Place 4 City Commissioner Rodolfo “Rudy” Castillo was released from federal custody Tuesday after posting bond.

Castillo, 55, was arrested alongside his wife — Bertha Alicia Castillo —on Oct. 2 on federal charges of smuggling goods and money laundering, according to previous reports.

Castillo and Bertha were accused of using their business — Oro Ropa Usada located at 6613 S. 28th St. — as a front for a smuggling operation.

Their arrests were linked to multiple ICE raids at six locations in south McAllen that led to dozens of arrests.

According to a criminal complaint, Castillo told a confidential informant that he “avoids reporting merchandise entry into Mexico to evade detection by authorities.

The complaint said Castillo told that same informant that he makes payments to “various parties, including corrupt Mexican law enforcement officials,” to facilitate uninterrupted transport.

Castillo specifically mentioned paying $20,000 pesos to a police department, and that he manages the shipping process, while his wife handles sales.

An Oct. 2 raid at the business led to the discovery of two employees who were identified as Mexican citizens who were working in the U.S. illegally, the complaint added.

Bond for Castillo was set at $100,000 with the condition that he pay it in full and in cash. As part of the conditions of his release, Castillo must surrender his passport, must not travel to Mexico and avoid all contact with co-defendants — except for his wife — and refrain from possessing firearms.

Bertha has been out on bond since Oct. 16, federal court records show.

