Multiple ICE raids conducted in McAllen as part of criminal investigation

At least six businesses in McAllen were raided Thursday by federal agents as part of a criminal investigation, a spokesperson for U.S. Homeland Security Investigations confirmed to Channel 5 News.

The spokesperson said “between six and seven” locations were hit, but a list of the businesses wasn’t available.

Among the locations linked to the investigation was the used clothing store Tres Dimensiones Ropa Usada, located at the 7900 block of S. 23rd St.

Channel 5 News cameras were rolling as three buses full of people drove away from the area. Witnesses at the scene said the raid started Thursday at 11 a.m.

By 6:30 p.m., the scene had cleared.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety blocked the entrance to the building from the public during the investigation. Masked HSI and Border Patrol agents were spotted in the area.

Several people who were apprehended were let go after showing that they had U.S. birth certificates.

One of those individuals was Sergio Carvallo, an employee at the store who said the majority of the people who had been apprehended were shoppers.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson issued the following statement to Channel 5 News:

“ICE Homeland Security Investigations is the lead investigative agency in today’s enforcement action. HSI is being assisted by several federal, state and local partners located in the region. No additional details are being released at this time; the criminal investigation remains ongoing.”

