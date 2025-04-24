McAllen felon convicted of weapons charge, evading arrest

A McAllen man pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

According to the news release, 31-year-old Jaime Garcia attempted to evade authorities during a traffic stop in January.

Garcia eventually stopped his vehicle and fled on foot. Law enforcement were able to apprehend him and a search of his vehicle revealed a Micro-Draco firearm, an AK-styled pistol, in the backseat, according to the news release.

The news release said Garcia was convicted of burglary of a habitation in 2022 and, as a convicted felon, is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Garcia is scheduled to be sentenced on July 15 and faces up to 15 years in federal prison and a possible maximum fine of $250,000, according to the news release.