McAllen firefighters to help train Reynosa fire department under new agreement

McAllen firefighters will soon help train their colleagues in Reynosa.

The mayors of the two cities signed off on a first of its kind agreement on Monday.

Officials say training sessions will be held in both cities. The goal is to have better safety and security on both sides of the border.

"Just as we can make sure that we can take care of any situation in the U.S., we want to make sure that they are also able to take care of their matters and just to have that communication," McAllen Fire Chief Juan Angel Gloria said.

McAllen's mayor says groundbreaking for the new training facility will be announced by the end of next year, and they already have a location in mind.