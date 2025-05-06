McAllen foster care organization to hold pop-up event, provide information to community

May is Foster Care Awareness Month, and Channel 5 News is putting a spotlight on the need for foster parents and foster homes in the Rio Grande Valley.

Arrow Child and Family Ministries Foster Parent Recruiter Karen De La Garza speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on the services they provide and why it's important to become a foster parent.

The non-profit organization will be hosting a pop-up event on May 10 at called Caffeine for a Cause at Lit Coffee, located at 2515 Colorado Street in Mission. They will be providing information to anyone interested in being a foster parent.

For more information on Arrow Child and Family Ministries, click here.