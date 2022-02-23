McAllen High School Mariachi Oro to compete in state mariachi finals

The McAllen High School Mariachi Oro is among the Valley bands that are champions in the state mariachi finals.

The McAllen High Mariachi Oro has won the TAME state championship a total of seven times, but head mariachi Director Alex Treviño said this year was the most challenging.

The 5A team is hoping to bring the gold again this weekend at the UIL state mariachi festival in Austin.

The La Grulla High School mariachi band were also crowned state champions in the 4A division.

