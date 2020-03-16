McAllen hospital implements new visitation policy due to virus concerns

MCALLEN – Longer visitor lines are forming outside some Rio Grande Valley hospitals.

A new visitor protocol by South Texas Health System means family members will now undergo screening before they're able to see their loved ones in the hospital.

In addition, visitors are now asked about their travel history and given a specific color badge indicating which hospital floor they will be on.

Only two people over the age of 18 will be allowed to visit a patient each day from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Watch the video for the full story.

Correction: In the video, it is stated visiting will end at 8 p.m., which is incorrect. The story was corrected to reflect the correct time.