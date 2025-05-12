McAllen immigration attorney reacts to Trump administration’s efforts to pay migrants who self-deport

The Department of Homeland Security announced on May 5 that it would pay $1,000 to immigrants who are in the United States illegally who self-deport.

The Trump administration also said they would pay for travel assistance if they use the CBP home app.

The White House has said that those who self-deport have a better chance of coming back legally.

McAllen immigration attorney Carlos Moctezuma Garcia said migrants need to be cautious about the offer.

“Just because the government is saying that you're going to be able to come back does not mean you are going to be able to come back,” Garcia said. “Whatever the law is, the law is, despite what the government is saying."