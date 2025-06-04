McAllen ISD 1st grader becomes published writer
She's in first grade and already a published writer.
On Tuesday, seven-year-old Rose Mendez got to read her book to other kids at Castañeda Elementary School.
The book is called '¿Como Se Llama?' and it's about farm animals and written in both English and Spanish.
Rose explains why she wrote the book for other kids.
"Because I would think that kids would like animals, and we want to like, show them like, literacy, and they can learn more," Rose said.
Rose's book is now available on Amazon.
