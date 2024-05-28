McAllen ISD brings back summer meal program

McAllen Independent School District is making sure no kid goes hungry this summer.

Their summer meal program kicks off in less than a week. Students will be able to get free meals once school is out.

Any student 18 years and under can get a meal, and they don't need to be enrolled in the district to take advantage of this program. Students with disabilities up to 21 years old are also eligible.

The program begins on June 3 through August 1 with meals being given out at more than a dozen locations, including schools, churches and community sites throughout the city of McAllen.

The district will be doing indoor dining for breakfast and lunch. There's also an option for kids and parents who don't have transportation.

"We load up the bus with meals, and we go to different locations in McAllen all the way from the south side to the north side. Students are able to get on an air-conditioned bus and eat their meals on the bus and be able to go home and continue with their summer fun activities," McAllen ISD Director of Child Nutrition Sonia Esquivel said.

Meals will be given on a first come, first served basis, but the district says there's usually enough to go around for everyone.

There is no registration required and no documentation or proof of income is need.

For a list of locations and serving times, click here.