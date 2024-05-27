South Texas ISD to offer free meals this summer

South Texas Independent School District will have a free summer food program for Rio Grande Valley children.

The district will be offering free breakfast and lunch to children 18 years and younger. Children do not have to be enrolled within STISD to take part in the program.

Enrolled students up to 21 years old with disabilities are also eligible.

RELATED STORY: IDEA Public Schools to offer free meals to children this summer

The meals will be served as dine-in only at the cafeterias of four different STISD campuses.

The program will be from May 27 through June 27. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

The campuses offering the free meals are listed below:

Edinburg campus:

South Texas ISD Preparatory Academy/World Scholars Cafeteria

Address: 510 South Sugar Road

Mercedes campus:

South Texas ISD Health Professions Cafeteria

Address: 700 Med High Drive

Olmito campus:

South Texas ISD Medical Professions Cafeteria

Address: 10650 North Expressway 77/83

San Benito campus:

South Texas ISD Rising Scholars Academy Cafeteria

Address: 151 South Helen Moore Road

For more information, contact Child Nutrition Director Oliver Galvan at 956-514-4230 or by email at oliver.galvan@stisd.net.