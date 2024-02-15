McAllen ISD relieves veteran coach Yebra following internal investigation

MCALLEN, TEXAS --

McAllen ISD released a statement to Channel 5 News revealing that Nikki Rowe boys head basketball coach Jose Luis Yebra has been relieved of his coaching duties.

This comes after an internal investigation where McAllen ISD found that the Warriors basketball team used an "ineligible player" this season.

As a result, the Rowe boys basketball team must now forfeit all the games that the "ineligible player" took part in.

Yebra has been coaching at Rowe for about 25 years.

Read the statement from the district in full below:

"Following an internal investigation, McAllen ISD has determined the James “Nikki” Rowe boys basketball team used an ineligible player during the 2023-24 season. As a result, the district has relieved Coach Jose Yebra of his coaching duties. The district self-reported to the 31-5A District Executive Committee (DEC). At a DEC meeting held today (Feb. 14, 2024), the DEC determined that the Rowe boys basketball team must forfeit all games in which the ineligible player took part. These actions are not a reflection of McAllen ISD’s excellent sports programs. The district expects rules and regulations to be followed at all times."

