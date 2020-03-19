McAllen issues order to close bars, dine-in services at restaurants
MCALLEN – New rules hit McAllen amid COVID-19 concerns. The new orders take effect Thursday night, but enforcement starts Friday.
Restaurant dining areas are ordered to closed. Food orders are limited to curbside and drive-thru. Permits for bars are also suspended.
Venues, such as theaters and churches must have no more than 10 people indoors.
Gas stations much also sanitize self-service areas and sanitizers must be available near the pumps.
More News
News Video
-
Mercedes police to use watch towers to increase community safety
-
Local funeral homes concerned how to carry out services amid virus outbreak
-
Drive-thru farmers market in Brownsville to help local growers during virus outbreak
-
Penalties waived at Hidalgo County Tax Collector's Office during declaration
-
Mercedes police warn of impostors posing as city employees