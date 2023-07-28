McAllen kicks off MXLAN Festival weekend

McAllen’s three-day celebration of Latino culture kicks off Friday evening at the McAllen Convention Center.

The theme of this year’s MXLAN Festival is "These are our roots… We are the flowers."

The festival will include live performances, activities for the family and a mezcal and tequila festival.

Yajaira Flores, McAllen’s director of convention facilities, says the festival is all about how the Mexican culture has influenced local culture.

Flores said her team traveled to different parts of Mexico for inspiration for the festival.

“You can come, you can drink, you can dance, you can have that festivity, and we'll have that calenda parade happening every night,” Flores said. “We have a firework show every night, a pyro show with these Aztec dancers that are dancing, which is going to be absolutely incredible."

Those entering the event will walk through a gratitude tunnel, where attendees will be able to write what they are grateful for on different colored ribbons that will hang from the tunnel.

MXLAN kicks off on Friday, July 28 at 6 p.m., and admission will be free that day.

Admission fees on Saturday and Sunday will be $10 for those over the age of 12. Tickets will also have to be purchased for select festival events.

Tickets can be purchased online.