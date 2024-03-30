McAllen man admits to soliciting sexual images from children on Instagram

Photo credit: MGN online

A McAllen man will be sentenced in July after admitting to soliciting sexually explicit images from children on Instagram, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Israel Ruiz pleaded guilty to a charge of attempting to coerce and entice a minor after soliciting the images from children as young as nine on Instagram from January to February 2020, a news release stated.

“The investigation revealed he used several tactics to obtain the pornographic materials, including contacting the minor victims via the social media platform,” a Friday news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated. “He also intimidated the minors by threatening to post other nude images of them or their friends online if additional images were not given to him.”

The FBI conducted the investigation.

U.S. District Judge Ricardo H. Hinojosa is set to sentence Ruiz on July 19. Ruiz faces up to life in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Ruiz will remain in federal custody pending his sentencing.