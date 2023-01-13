McAllen man charged with soliciting sexual images of a minor via WhatsApp

A 61-year-old McAllen man was arrested Thursday and is accused of receiving sexual images of a minor via the messaging app WhatsApp.

Fabien Vela faces a charge of coercion and enticement of a minor, according to a Friday news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Vela taken into custody as he re-entered the county through a port of entry in Hidalgo County, the news release stated.

According to the release, Vela coerced and enticed a minor through WhatsApp by persuading the victim to send multiple nude and sexually explicit images to him in exchange for payment between Sept. 29 - Oct. 5, 2022.

Vela faces up to life in prison if convicted.