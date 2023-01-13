McAllen man charged with soliciting sexual images of a minor via WhatsApp
A 61-year-old McAllen man was arrested Thursday and is accused of receiving sexual images of a minor via the messaging app WhatsApp.
Fabien Vela faces a charge of coercion and enticement of a minor, according to a Friday news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Vela taken into custody as he re-entered the county through a port of entry in Hidalgo County, the news release stated.
According to the release, Vela coerced and enticed a minor through WhatsApp by persuading the victim to send multiple nude and sexually explicit images to him in exchange for payment between Sept. 29 - Oct. 5, 2022.
Vela faces up to life in prison if convicted.
More News
News Video
-
Investigation underway after teen hospitalized in Harlingen shooting
-
City of Mercedes sees economic growth
-
City of Escobares seeking student artists to design new logo
-
Texas Public Utility Commission plans to call for operating power plants to...
-
Six indicted in connection to deadly downtown McAllen shooting