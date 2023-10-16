McAllen man nearly strikes state trooper with vehicle on U.S. 281

A state trooper was nearly hit by a car while conducting a traffic stop on northbound U.S. 281.

The incident happened in Jim Wells County. Authorities say a man from McAllen was driving when he traveled onto the shoulder where the trooper was conducting the traffic stop.

The McAllen man ended up striking the entire left side of the patrol unit before crashing into a ditch; no injuries were reported.

The Department of Public Safety is warning drivers to obey the Move Over or Slow Down law.

Drivers that see police, fire or EMS vehicles on the shoulder with their lights on are required by Texas law to move over a lane or reduce their speed by at least 20 miles per hour.