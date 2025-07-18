McAllen man sentenced after admitting to sending over 220 pounds of coke by mail 'a day'

A McAllen man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison after admitting to mailing out hundreds of pounds of cocaine in the mail, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas.

Narciso Dominguez III pleaded guilty to federal drug charges on March 27, and his sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release, according to the news release.

The release states that Dominguez packaged nearly 42 pounds of cocaine in shipping materials in May 2024. Within that same month, he was pulled over with over 95 pounds of cocaine.

“A subsequent search of a McAllen residence led to the seizure of [485 additional pounds of cocaine,” the release added. “Dominguez later admitted to mailing about [220 pounds] a day of cocaine across the United States.

Dominguez will remain in custody pending his transfer to a prison facility.