McAllen mayor self-quarantines as a precaution after out-of-town travel, but says he 'feels great'

The city of McAllen announced Tuesday that Mayor Jim Darling would self-quarantine at home — as a precautionary measure — after out-of-town travel.

"Darling stated that he does not believe that he has COVID-19 but noted that he spoke to his doctor after being in contact with several large groups during his recent travels and was encouraged to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution," according to a news release from the city.

Darling said he doesn't show any symptoms and "feels great" but will follow his doctor's advice.

"We have encouraged our residents to communicate with their doctors, and to heed their advice," Darling said, according to the city. "Well, guess what? Those recommendations apply to the mayor as well."

City Manager Roy Rodriguez said he remains in regular contact with Darling, who is working from home.

“Mayor Darling is communicating regularly with us and is participating in frequent conference calls with us and the region,” Rodriguez said, according to the city. “Mayor Darling is setting an example for the community in that he’s listening to the advice of his physicians. We wish him well and know that a self-quarantine isn’t going to slow him down.”