McAllen Memorial Baseball Regional SemiFinal Highlights 5-25

5 hours 16 minutes 6 seconds ago Monday, May 27 2024 May 27, 2024 May 27, 2024 5:16 PM May 27, 2024 in Sports

CABANISS, Texas -- McAllen Memorial Baseball has made it to the Regional Finals for the first time in school history after beating Kerrville Tivy High in a "walks" if off win in Game 3, at Cabaniss Stadium in Corpus Christi. 

