McAllen Passport Division to host extended hours

The city of McAllen Passport Division will extend their hours on Saturday, according to a press release.

The office will be open on March 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the McAllen downtown parking garage, located at 221 South 15th Street, according to the news release.

An appointment is not necessary, and walk-ins will be accepted. Attendees with no appointment will be helped on a first come, first served basis.

The news release said applicants must provide a valid photo ID with a signature and proof of citizenship, such as a Birth Certificate or Certificate of Naturalization. All documents must be originals, and passport fees must be paid by check or money order. Processing and photo fees can be paid in cash, credit card payments are not accepted.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, call the McAllen Passport Division at (956) 681-1450.