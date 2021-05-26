McAllen PD searching for man wanted for aggravated robbery

The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating an aggravated robbery suspect.

According to a news release, a warrant of arrest was issued in the McAllen Municipal County for 31-year-old Tracy Lamar Butler for aggravated robbery, a 1st-degree felony.

Butler is described as a black man, about 6 feet in height and weighing about 200 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

Officials said at approximately 4:47 a.m. on May 22, officers responded to the 3100 Block of Highland Avenue for an aggravated robbery.

If you have any information on where Butler may be located, call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.

If the information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward. Download the smartphone app 'P3 Tips' to submit an anonymous tip.