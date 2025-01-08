McAllen police arrest three suspects in connection with several auto thefts

Three individuals were arrested in connection with several vehicle thefts in the McAllen area, according to the McAllen Police Department.

Jose Enrique Torres, 40, Jessica Guerra, 29 and Luis Enrique Acuna, 19, were arrested and charged with multiple counts of motor vehicle theft.

McAllen police said they first received a report of a stolen 2021 GMC Sierra AT4 model pickup from a business parking area on the 600 block of East Expressway 83 on January 2.

According to police, on the same day, a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was also reported stolen from a business parking area on the 2700 block of South 10th Street.

On January 6, a GMC Denali 2500 model pickup was also reported stolen from a parking area on the 800 block of Convention Center Boulevard.

McAllen police said through coordinated efforts with local, state and federal partnerships, authorities were able to locate the stolen GMC Denali in the Harlingen area and arrested Torres, Guerra and Acuna on January 6.

The three suspects were also linked to the thefts of the GMC Sierra and the Chevrolet Silverado, according to police.

All three suspects were charged with three counts each of motor vehicle theft. Police say other charges remain pending, and additional arrests may follow.

Torres was issued a $60,000 bond, Guerra was issued a $45,000 bond and Acuna was issued a $75,000 bond.

Anyone with any information to this crime or similar events are urged to call the McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.