McAllen police arrest two more in connection with party that led to death of Nikki Rowe student
The McAllen Police Department have arrested two more individuals in connection with a party that led to the death of a Nikki Rowe High School student after they say alcohol was provided to minors.
Police arrested 38-year-old Michelle Rodriguez Salas and 17-year-old Clarissa Marifer Salas. They are accused of making alcohol available to minors.
According to a news release, police presented information to a magistrate, who determined there was probable cause for the arrest.
Michelle and Clarissa are both pending arraignment and face a charge of furnishing alcohol to a minor.
The party was held on Aug. 17 at a residence on the 4700 block of North Bentsen Road. At the party, Nikki Rowe High School football player Adan De La Cruz attempted to jump off the roof of a gazebo and landed on his neck and head, according to previous reports. De La Cruz died as a result.
