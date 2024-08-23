McAllen police: 2 teens suspected of organizing party that led to death of Nikki Rowe student arrested

The McAllen Police Department arrested two more people in connection with a party that led to the death of a Nikki Rowe High School student after they say alcohol was provided to minors.

According to a Friday news release, 17-year-old Emma De La Cruz and 17-year-old Mateo Castillo are suspected to have "organized a party" where a fee was charged, and alcoholic beverages were made available to minors.

Emma De La Cruz was arraigned on a charge of furnishing alcohol to a minor and was issued a $25,000 bond. She has been remanded to Hidalgo County Jail in lieu of bond, according to the release.

The release also said Castillo was arrested for the same charge but is pending arraignment.

The party was held Saturday at a residence on the 4700 block of North Bentsen Road. At the party, Nikki Rowe High School football player Adan De La Cruz fell off the roof of a gazebo and landed on his neck and head, according to previous reports.

Adan De La Cruz died on Wednesday, according to the McAllen Independent School district.

Police have previously arrested three other individuals on the same charges in connection with the party.

A memorial will be held for Adan De La Cruz at the Rowe football field, located at 2101 N. Ware Road, on Friday at 7 p.m.

The news release from the McAllen Police Department says the investigation is ongoing and "other charges may be forthcoming."

