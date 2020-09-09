McAllen police officer opens fire after suspect hits another officer with vehicle

A heavy law enforcement presence was reported on Wednesday afternoon in South Cage in Pharr.

According to a news release by the McAllen Police Department, responding officers were alerted to a wanted suspect in the south Pharr area and alerted Pharr Police Department of this information.

The suspect identified as 44 -year-old Hector A. Garza was sought for an outstanding warrant. The warrant charges the suspect with burglary of a building.

The officers observed the suspect in a car wash stall at Cage Rd. and Hall Acres in South Pharr.

As one of the officers reached inside the vehicle door to arrest the suspect, the suspect drove in reverse and then forward at high speed.

According to news release, while in reverse motion, the suspect pinned the arresting officer with the vehicle door and car wash stall. The suspect dragged the officer and upon driving forward charged at the officer at the front of the suspect vehicle.

The officer at the front of the suspect vehicle shot at the suspect, who fled the scene but drove into a wooded area directly east of the car wash.

The suspect was later located and arrested by Pharr police officers.

Garza appears to have been wounded at his right upper shoulder and was transported to a local hospital for emergency care. His injuries were described as “non-life threatening.”

According to the news release, the responding officers were officers Jose L. Garcia and officer Danny Leal.

Officer Garcia suffered severe injuries to his left hand, left arm and left shoulder and was transported to a local hospital for emergency medical care.

According to the news release, the officer that discharged his weapon at the suspect is officer Leal.

This incident, including the aggravated assault on McAllen police officers offense, will be investigated by the Pharr Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety.





