McAllen police officer resigns following DWI charge

Danny Leal. Photo credit: Hidalgo County records

An officer with the McAllen Police Department resigned after he was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Danny Leal was arrested Friday morning by the Edinburg Police Department, according to a news release.

“Officer Danny Leal is [a] 20-year police officer with McAllen PD,” the news release stated. “Following his arrest, officer Leal resigned.”

Court records indicate Leal had his bond set at $5,000, and he was released from jail Friday.