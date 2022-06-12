McAllen police officer resigns following DWI charge
An officer with the McAllen Police Department resigned after he was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Danny Leal was arrested Friday morning by the Edinburg Police Department, according to a news release.
“Officer Danny Leal is [a] 20-year police officer with McAllen PD,” the news release stated. “Following his arrest, officer Leal resigned.”
Court records indicate Leal had his bond set at $5,000, and he was released from jail Friday.
