McAllen police seeking stalking suspect
McAllen police are searching for a man accused of stalking, according to a news release.
The news release said 55-year-old Tomas Longoria III allegedly sent several threatening messages to the victim. Police received a report on July 27 at the 3300 block of Expressway 83 in McAllen.
A magistrate determined probable cause to issue an arrest warrant for Longoria.
The news release said Longoria is described as 5'08 in height, 150 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in McAllen.
Anyone with any information is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen police seeking stalking suspect
-
Investigation underway after 1-year-old fatally struck by a vehicle near Edinburg
-
2 people dead following officer-involved shooting in Brownsville
-
Brownsville Fine Arts Museum to become Mitte Arts and Cultural Center
-
Mission city leaders discuss future of Cimarron Golf Course
Sports Video
-
Cowboys sign tight end Jake Ferguson to a 4-year, $52 million extension
-
Cowboys guard Rob Jones breaks bone in neck, expected to miss 2-3...
-
Cowboys OT Tyler Guyton suffers injury at practice, per NFL network
-
Houston Texans Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair shares the heartwarming story about his relationship...
-
Houston Rockets sign Guard JD Davison to a Two-Way contract