McAllen police search for missing teen
The McAllen Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old male.
According to a news release, Alexander Cruz's voluntary absence was reported at around 6:30 p.m. on January 28.
The news release said Cruz was last seen at a relative's home in the area of the 2500 block of Erie Avenue in McAllen on January 24; there is concern about his wellbeing.
Cruz is described as a Hispanic male, 6'0 in height, approximately 200 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes and has a tattoo of "Cruz" on his right arm.
Anyone with any information on Cruz's whereabouts is urged to contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
Harboring a runaway is a violation of Texas law, and violators can face a fine up to $4,000 and up to a year in jail.
