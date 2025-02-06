McAllen police search for missing teen

The McAllen Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old male.

According to a news release, Alexander Cruz's voluntary absence was reported at around 6:30 p.m. on January 28.

The news release said Cruz was last seen at a relative's home in the area of the 2500 block of Erie Avenue in McAllen on January 24; there is concern about his wellbeing.

Cruz is described as a Hispanic male, 6'0 in height, approximately 200 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes and has a tattoo of "Cruz" on his right arm.

Anyone with any information on Cruz's whereabouts is urged to contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.

Harboring a runaway is a violation of Texas law, and violators can face a fine up to $4,000 and up to a year in jail.