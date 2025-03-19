McAllen police search for vehicle involved in fatal auto-pedestrian crash
McAllen police are looking for the vehicle involved in a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that killed a woman on Wednesday.
According to a news release, police responded to the 8600 block of State Highway 107, west of Bryan Road, at around 5:20 a.m. Witnesses report a woman entered the roadway when she was struck by a passing vehicle.
Witnesses said the vehicle did not stop to render aid and left the scene, according to the news release. Police are now searching for the vehicle and all persons involved in the crash.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
