McAllen police searching for man accused of robbing convenience store

McAllen police are searching for a man accused of robbing a convenience store.

Police say on Sunday afternoon, Ricardo Villarreal, 38, entered a convenience store located on the 200 block of East Highway 83, demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

An arrest warrant was issued for Villarreal for robbery, a second-degree felony.

Villarreal is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds. Police say he's bald and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Villarreal's whereabouts is asked to call McAllen police at 956-687-8477.