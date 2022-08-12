McAllen police searching for man accused of robbing convenience store
McAllen police are searching for a man accused of robbing a convenience store.
Police say on Sunday afternoon, Ricardo Villarreal, 38, entered a convenience store located on the 200 block of East Highway 83, demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount of money.
An arrest warrant was issued for Villarreal for robbery, a second-degree felony.
Villarreal is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds. Police say he's bald and has brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Villarreal's whereabouts is asked to call McAllen police at 956-687-8477.
