x

McAllen police searching for man accused of robbing convenience store

5 hours 17 minutes 50 seconds ago Friday, August 12 2022 Aug 12, 2022 August 12, 2022 5:10 PM August 12, 2022 in News - Local

McAllen police are searching for a man accused of robbing a convenience store. 

Police say on Sunday afternoon, Ricardo Villarreal, 38, entered a convenience store located on the 200 block of East Highway 83, demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount of money. 

An arrest warrant was issued for Villarreal for robbery, a second-degree felony. 

Villarreal is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds. Police say he's bald and has brown eyes. 

Anyone with information about Villarreal's whereabouts is asked to call McAllen police at 956-687-8477. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days