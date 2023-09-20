McAllen police searching for robbery suspect, believed to be armed and dangerous

McAllen police are searching for a robbery suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

A warrant was issued for 32-year-old Justin Rhys Scepanski.

The robbery happened Tuesday afternoon in the 1000 block of South 10th Street in McAllen. Scepanski entered the business and stole merchandise while displaying a handgun, according to a news release.

The release describes Scepanski as 6'0 in height, about 170 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes with a tattoo on the side of his neck.

Anyone with any information on the robbery or Scepanski's whereabouts is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.